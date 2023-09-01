After G20, Xi Jinping to skip ASEAN Summit which PM Modi is scheduled to attend in Indonesia

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

After cancelling his trip to India, China has announced that President Xi Jinping will skip the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Indonesia which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend on September 7.

Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday said its Premier Li Qiang will attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) being held September 5-8, Global Times reported.

"At the invitation of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, the current ASEAN chair, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit to be held in Jakarta, and pay an official visit to Indonesia from September 5 to 8," GT quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying.

The announcement from Chinese FM came amid reports that Jinping is likely to skip the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi-- just a day after the conclusion of the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta. Although there were no official remarks about skipping the Delhi mega event where several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and others, media reports claimed he would not attend the event and instead Premiere would attend.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

