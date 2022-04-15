China, Pakistan plotting to make new fatal bio-weapon? Report says so

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, COVID-19 patients leave a makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

'Friendly' countries China and Pakistan might be plotting to make a new bio-weapon, which could be deadlier than the coronavirus, suggests a report of an Australian portal, The Clauson. According to the report, these deadly bioweapons are being made in Pakistan on the instructions of the Communist Party of China.

The Defense Science and Technology Organization (Desto), working under the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Pakistan Army, is working on making this new virus strain, the report said. The lab in Pakistan where it is being developed has Bio-Safety Level-4, that is, lethal strains can be made in this lab, and it can spread fast.

Meanwhile, there is a lockdown in most parts of China due to increasing cases of Covid 19. People are locked inside homes, longing for food and medicines.

At the same time, experts say that if the international community does not stop this joint program between China and Pakistan soon, many deadly virus strains will spread, which will prove to be fatal for the world.

More than 3,400 cases of Covid cases were reported in China on Friday. Apart from this, 20,700 such cases were also detected in which patients did not show any symptoms. Most of the infection cases came from Shanghai, a city under lockdown for the past two weeks. There is growing dissatisfaction among local people about the supply of food and health services.

