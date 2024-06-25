China: Another knife attack at school bus stop hurts three, including a Japanese mother and child

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Beijing: A man was detained after a knife attack that injured three people in the Chinese city of Suzhou, including a Japanese mother and child, a spokesperson for the Japanese embassy confirmed on Tuesday. A man holding a knife stabbed a woman and her child at a stop for a school bus run by a Japanese school in the east Chinese city. A Chinese woman on the bus intervened to stop the man from getting on, and he attacked her as well. The spokesperson declined to be named, citing embassy policy.

The mother and child's injuries were not serious, while the Chinese woman was seriously injured and remains in hospital. The suspect has been detained and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said. His motive is unknown. In an email sent to Japanese nationals living in China, the Japanese embassy warned its nationals to take precautions as stabbing incidents have occurred in various parts of China in public places including parks, schools and subways.

Earlier this month, a Chinese man stabbed four US university instructors and at a public park in Jilin city, as well as a Chinese person who attempted to intervene. The four instructors from Cornell College were teaching at Jilin's Beihua University. None were in critical condition. In May, a knife attack at a hospital in southwestern China killed two people and injured 21 others.