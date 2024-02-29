Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
  4. Debt trap? China rolls over USD 2 billion loan to cash-strapped Pakistan

Debt trap? China rolls over USD 2 billion loan to cash-strapped Pakistan

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Islamabad Published on: February 29, 2024 9:01 IST
China rolls over $2 bln loan to Pakistan, finance minister says
Image Source : REUTERS Chinese and Pakistani flag (Representational Image)

Islamabad: China has rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar confirmed in a response to Reuters on Thursday. The $2 billion loan was due in March and has been extended for one year, Geo News which first reported the news said, citing sources in the Pakistan finance ministry. Beijing had communicated the decision to Islamabad, it added.

Pakistan's cash-strapped economy is struggling to stabilise from a financial crisis and secured a $3 billion standby arrangement from the International Monetary Fund last summer.

Pakistan's vulnerable external position means that securing financing from multilateral and bilateral partners will be one of the most urgent issues facing the next government, ratings agency Fitch said last week.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

 

