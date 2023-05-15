Horrific! Man uses pet snake during street fight in Canada's Toronto | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @CRAZYCLIPSONLY Man uses pet snake during street fight in Canada

Toronto: In a bizarre street fight in Canada's Toronto city, a man used his pet snake Python to attack another person during the scuffle.

The incident which was caught in camera showed the man brutally hitting the other man with his pet snake Python. The accused was using his pet like a belt to hit the other man.

However, as the accused was attacking the person, cops arrived at the scene following which the man surrendered.

As the police car stopped near them, he let go of the python and kneel down on the road.

The snake was seen rushing towards him in the viral video.

