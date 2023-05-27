Bizarre! Farmer in Cambodia eaten alive after 40 Crocodiles rip him apart

Follow us on Image Source : AP Farmer in Cambodia eaten alive after 40 Crocodiles rip him apart

Around 40 crocodiles killed a Cambodian man on Friday after he fell into their nook on his family's reptile ranch, police said.

The 72-year-old was attempting to move a crocodile out of an enclosure where it had laid eggs when it got the stick he was using as a spur and pulled him in.

The group of reptiles then, at that point, set about him, tearing his body to pieces and leaving the substantial nook at the ranch flooded with blood.

"While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure," Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, told AFP.

"Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead," he said, adding that the remaining parts of the man's body were covered with bite marks.

He claimed that the crocodiles ate one of the man's arms after biting it off.

After the attack, pictures showed the massive beasts paddling in the pool even after the body was found.

The victim was said to be from the Siem Reap commune's Po Banteay Chey village, outside the city.

Siem Reap, Cambodia's second-largest city, is where the Angkor Wat Buddhist temple complex is located.

Angkor Wat is regarded as the largest religious structure in the world.

Additionally, Nam was appointed president of the Crocodile Association of the nation.

He was said to have passed on at around 5am on May 26 2023.

