US lawmaker introduces bill to make Diwali a federal holiday in America

Grace Meng, a US lawmaker, presented a bill on Friday to make Diwali a federal holiday in the US.

“Today, I was proud to announce the introduction of the Diwali Day Act, my bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday. Thank you to all my government colleagues and the many advocates who joined me to express their support,” Meng tweeted on Saturday.

Diwali, also called Deepavali or the Celebration of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in India.

Diwali would become the 12th federally recognised holiday in the US under the Diwali Day Act.

Soon after introducing the bill in the House of Representatives, Meng made the following remarks at a virtual news conference in the United States: “Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe and for countless families and communities in Queens, New York, and the United States."

Nikil Saval thanked Greg Rothman for giving him the opportunity to join him in introducing the bill on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill."

The Diwali Day Act's introduction in the House of Representatives was well-received by members of the community.

