Nepal PM on 4-day trip to India from May 31; will discuss diverse areas of bilateral partnership

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will be on a four-day visit to India from May 31 to June 3 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. This will be Prachanda’s first foreign visit after assuming the office for the third time in December last year. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the Nepal Prime Minister will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and will hold extensive talks with PM Modi to discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal. Other Indian dignitaries will call on the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Nepal PM to visit Ujjain and Indore

In addition to the official engagements, he will also be visiting Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit. The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit underscores the importance given by both sides in adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership.

On the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2019, Prachanda had a meeting with PM Modi. They discussed topics of shared interest, including regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Nepalese Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma called on Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi this week and discussed Prime Minister Prachanda's upcoming visit. Matters related to energy cooperation, water resources, trade, commerce, transit and infrastructure would mainly figure during the bilateral talks in Delhi between the two leaders, new agency PTI quoted citing foreign ministry sources.

