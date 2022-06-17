Follow us on Image Source : BRICS2021.GOV.IN BRICS summit to be held on June 23 in Beijing (FILE PHOTO)

BRICS summit: The 14th summit of BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will be held in Beijing on June 23 via video link, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. China is this year’s chair of the BRICS grouping.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit. The theme of the summit is "Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Brazil and South Africa will take part in the summit.

Earlier this week, BRICS NSAs held an in-depth exchange of views and reached a consensus on issues such as strengthening multilateralism and global governance and responding to new threats and challenges to national security. The 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security was held via video link.

The 13th BRICS summit was held under India’s chairship in September 2021. It was the third time that India hosted the BRICS summit after 2012 and 2016.

