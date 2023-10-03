BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham holds historic 'Hindu Diksha Din' ceremony on Gandhi Jayanti in US

Follow us on Image Source : BAPS SWAMINARAYAN AKSHARDHAM In a first-of-its-kind event in the USA, over 30 American youths become Hindu Swamis (monks), pledging a life of service, sacrifice, and devotion.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey held a historic 'Hindu Diksha Din' ceremony on Monday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. At the event, 30 American-born youths were initiated as Hindu Swamis by spiritual leader Swami Maharaj.

The American-born youths came from diverse professional and educational backgrounds and played a vital role in the construction of the temple. The event marked their commitment to a life of faith, unity and devotion as they were dedicating their lives to selfless service, embodying the virtues of humility and compassion.

Image Source : BAPS SWAMINARAYAN AKSHARDHAMYouth come up to senior swamis to take initiation into the swamifold.

The youths received blessings from Swami Maharaj during their initiation into the Sadhu fold. They were also given their Vedic initiation mantras in the ceremony. Swami Maharaj said that "It was in your mind to serve God and society, otherwise you would not be sitting here today. There is much work to be done from here on. May you be successful on this spiritual path of attaining God through your service".

Image Source : BAPS SWAMINARAYAN AKSHARDHAMNewly initiated swamis dance in jubilation after taking diksha

These Swamis are a revered group dedicated to upholding the values of selfless service, humanity, compassion and upliftment of humanity. The initiation underscores that remarkable achievements could be achieved through personal sacrifice.

The newly-initiated youths serve as shining examples of the universal messages of love, selflessness and unity at the core of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple.

Image Source : BAPS SWAMINARAYAN AKSHARDHAMProud mothers of youths who took diksha at the ceremony.

'Celebrating Values and Non-Violence'

Later in the day, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham held a cultural programme titled "Celebrating Values and Non-Violence" to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence on Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary. The programme was attended by devotees and well-wishers from across the US to discuss key principles of Hinduism, including equality, truth and non-violence.

Image Source : BAPS SWAMINARAYAN AKSHARDHAMHis Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj addressing the assembly on the International Day of Non-Violence honoring the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed to honour the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed the philosophy of non-violence and peaceful resistance in India's struggle for independence, which are intrinsic to the core of the Hindu faith.

"On this day of [Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary], let us take inspiration from his life: success is not achieved through mere words, but through our actions and the purity of character,” said Sadguru Pujya Swayamprakashdas Swami (Doctor Swami) in his speech.

These two celebrations exemplify the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham's position as a beacon of spiritual devotion, cultural heritage, and unity while preserving India's heritage and traditions with all.

What is BAPS?

BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth, through the values of faith, service, and global harmony. It employs thousands of full-time and part-time volunteers in over 100 communities in North America and 3,500 communities globally. Its current spiritual leader is Mahant Swami Maharaj who works to promote spiritual equality.

The Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in New Jersey was created by BAPS as a landmark of Hindu architecture and culture and was created by thousands of volunteers over a span of 15 years under the inspiration of spiritual leaders Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. He became the President of BAPS after Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.

