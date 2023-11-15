Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Bangladesh announces national elections to be held on January 7 amid growing political tensions

Bangladesh announces national elections to be held on January 7 amid growing political tensions

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2023 19:01 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday announced that the next parliamentary elections will be held on January 7 next year, amid increased political tensions following the opposition's campaign demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation to allow an interim government to conduct the polls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule for the upcoming elections while addressing the nation. This came as the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) enforced a 48-hour blockade to pressure the Awami League government.

This is the first time the polls have been announced in a televised speech. Earlier, a recorded version of the election schedule used to be announced by CECs. 

More details are awaited.

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News