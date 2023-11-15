Bangladesh announces national elections to be held on January 7 amid growing political tensions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday announced that the next parliamentary elections will be held on January 7 next year, amid increased political tensions following the opposition's campaign demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation to allow an interim government to conduct the polls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule for the upcoming elections while addressing the nation. This came as the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) enforced a 48-hour blockade to pressure the Awami League government.

This is the first time the polls have been announced in a televised speech. Earlier, a recorded version of the election schedule used to be announced by CECs.

More details are awaited.

