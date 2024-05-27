VIDEO: Plane, believed to have lost power, makes dramatic emergency landing in Sydney

Follow us on Image Source : AP A light plane with two people on board makes an emergency landing in Sydney

A light plane with two people on board made an emergency landing at a small Sydney, Australia airport on Sunday, narrowly missing an airport building. Aerial footage showed the Cessna plane flying close above nearby homes and trees, then skidding across the runway as it landed at Sydney's Bankstown Airport.

The two occupants of the plane could be seen walking away from the plane uninjured. The plane was believed to have lost power, according to local media.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.