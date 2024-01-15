Arizona: Adventurous trip turns catastrophic as hot air balloon crashes, 4 killed

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representational Image

Arizona hot air balloon crash:​ At least four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said. Eloy police said the crash occurred Sunday morning in a rural desert area about 97 km south of Phoenix. "Skydivers were able to exit the balloon without incident and completed their planned skydiving event, and then shortly thereafter, something catastrophic occurred with the balloon, causing it to crash to the ground," said Eloy Acting Police Chief Byron Gwaltney.

"They saw the last 10 seconds before the impact. And they said that the material of the balloon portion was just straight up," added Eloy Mayor Micah Powell. The victims’ names are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, police said. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Material of the hot air balloon was straight up and down as it came down: Eyewitness

According to an eyewitness, the material of the hot air balloon was straight up and down as it came down and the impact was large. Three people were taken to an area hospital, where they later died. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The person in critical condition was taken to a trauma centre in Phoenix, according to Powell.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene investigating. Information about the balloon's flight plan, including its take-off point and destination, is not available. Investigators are speaking to witnesses and reviewing video of the incident to piece together what led up to the crash.

