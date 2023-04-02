2 dead as hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) 2 dead as hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico, others jump off | WATCH

Shocking: One male and one female died in a shocking incident reported from Mexico as the hot air balloon caught fire mid-air they were riding. Authorities on Saturday informed that a girl has been reported injured s she suffered burns and a broken arm.

Occupants appeared to have fallen or jumped

According to a video of the incident posted on social media, the occupants of the balloon appeared to have fallen or jumped from the craft.

The dead were listed as a male, 50, and a woman, 38. The accident occurred near the pre-Hispanic ruin site of Teotihuacan, just north of Mexico City. The area is a popular location for balloon rides.

Investigation underway

The cause of the accident was under investigation. Teotihuacan, best known for its twin Temples of the Sun and Moon, was once a large city that housed over 100,000 inhabitants and covered around 8 square miles (20 square kilometres).

The still-mysterious city was one of the largest in the world at its apex between 100 BC and AD 750. But it was abandoned before the rise of the Aztecs in the 14th century.

(with inputs from AP)

