Amid tensions in Middle East, US NSA postpones visit to India again

Earlier the top US official hailed India-US ties. He said, "India-US relations have risen to new heights."

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Washington Published on: April 16, 2024 10:49 IST
US NSA
Image Source : AP US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Amid the tumultuous developments in the Middle East, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan has postponed his official visit to India. 

Starting tomorrow (April 17), the US National Security Adviser was expected to travel to New Delhi, where he was scheduled to attend a range of bilateral events, including co-chairing a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval

The US Embassy Spokesperson, in a statement released, announced the change in the schedule. He said, “Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week.”

"NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India," the US Embassy Spokesperson added. 

