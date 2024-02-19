Yulia Navalnaya's heartfelt tribute: 'I Love You', beside picture of her and Alexei Navalny

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Yulia Navalnaya, wife of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, posted on Instagram for the first time since her husband's mysterious death in prison. Sharing a poignant moment with Navalny, her caption simply read, "I Love You." Following Navalny's death, his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, demanded the immediate handover of his body to his family, accusing Russian officials of lying to delay the process. Navalny died after feeling unwell during a prison walk, as claimed by Russian authorities, though the cause remains unclear.

International outcry

Navalny's death has sparked international outrage, with Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin. British PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and EU President Ursula von der Leyen also mourned Navalny's death while condemning Moscow.

European meetings

Yulia Navalnaya previously addressed the Munich Security Conference, emphasising the responsibility of Putin and his government for the situation in Russia.

Nationwide tributes and detentions

Russia mourned the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with ad-hoc memorials and tributes across cities, resulting in over 400 detentions. Rights group OVD-Info reported arrests during gatherings honouring Navalny, who passed away in a remote penal colony.

Global outcry

Navalny's sudden death prompted global condemnation, with many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, blaming President Vladimir Putin. Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, made her first social media post since his death, expressing love for her late husband.

Arrests and legal proceedings

In several Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, over 400 individuals were detained, including a priest organising a memorial service for Navalny. Some detainees faced jail terms or fines, while questions surrounding Navalny's death remained unanswered.

Controversial circumstances

Navalny's team labelled his death "murder" and accused authorities of delaying the release of his body. Conflicting reports emerged about the cause of death, raising suspicions among Navalny's supporters about the transparency of the investigation.

Political fallout

Navalny's demise cast a shadow over Russia's upcoming presidential election, with questions about his treatment and death likely to fuel further scrutiny of Putin's government. Navalny's wife, Yulia, delivered a stern message to Putin and his associates at the Munich Security Conference, holding them accountable for the situation in Russia.

Read more: 'Make no mistake, Russian President Putin is responsible for Alexi Navalny's death': Biden I WATCH