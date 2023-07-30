Delhi-bound AI flight returns to Melbourne within an hour of takeoff I Know WHY

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Air India flight

A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Melbourne due to a medical emergency after being airborne for more than one hour on Sunday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency PTI reported that the flight AI309, operated with a Boeing Dreamliner, took off again after de-planing the unwell passenger and his family members and later landed at Delhi airport in the evening at around 2130 hours.

The official said that one passenger was feeling unwell and a doctor onboard suggested that the passenger needed to be hospitalised. Since it was a medical emergency, the flight which was airborne for a little over one hour returned to Melbourne in the morning, the official said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

