Afghanistan: Several killed following massive explosion at Taliban's foreign ministry in Kabul

A bomb exploded at the entrance of the Taliban's foreign ministry, local media reported. According to reports, several are feared to be killed during the explosion. As per the latest update, the explosion happened in front of the door of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tolo News reported. However, the Taliban-lead authorities did not provide any details about the death toll.

Some local media also reported that a meeting was going on between the Taliban and Chinese officials when a massive blast rocked near the gate of the foreign ministry.

As this is a developing story, further details will be added soon.

