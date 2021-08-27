Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MSSIRSA Afghanistan LIVE: 60 Afghans, 13 US troops killed in ISIS attack outside Kabul airport

At least 60 Afghans were killed, 13 U.S. troops and another 143 were wounded when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport. The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. Near about 5,000 people were awaiting flights on the airfield.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility of the Kabul airport suicide attack. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts, according to AP reports.

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water. The second blast was at or near Baron Hotel, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for evacuation.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport. “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Kabul Airport Terrorist Attack Live Updates:

8:26 am | Talibs denying links with ISIS is similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura: Amrullah Saleh

8:01 am | US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of Kabul attack victims

The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"As a mark for respect, starting today, the United States flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds... until sunset on August 30, 2021, in honour of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in Kabul," Psaki said.

7:44 am | Deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates: US Defence Secretary

"I express my deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and wounded in Kabul today. We will not be dissuaded from the task at hand," US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III

7:29 am | This tragedy should have never been allowed to happen: Donald Trump on Kabul terror attack

7:14 am | "We will not forgive. We'll not forget: Biden on Kabul airport attack

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

6:55 am | IS says it targeted US troops in Kabul, Afghans

Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Kabul airport. The IS branch, known as The Islamic State-Khorasan Province after a name for the region from antiquity, said in its claim of responsibility that it targeted American troops and their Afghan allies.

6:29 am | 13 US service members killed, 18 injured in ISIS attack in Kabul

Thirteen US soldiers were killed and 18 others injured in the attack outside the Kabul airport carried out by ISIS in one of the worst terrorist strikes in Afghanistan in over a year

6:14 am | ISIS-K claimed responsibility for Kabul airport attack

6:00 am | Kabul airport terror attack kills 60 Afghans, over 140 injured

Afghan officials in Kabul have said that at least 60 Afghans were killed and another 143 were wounded in a suicide attack outside Kabul airport.

ALSO READ: ​Taliban condemn twin blasts at Kabul airport killing over 40 amid evacuation chaos

Latest World News