Afghanistan: Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, 30 killed

At least 30 people were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul on Wednesday, reported BNO News. They were killed as a large explosion hit a mosque in the city. The explosion took place during evening prayers, killing and injuring a number of worshipers. The mosque's Imam was also among the dead, said Kabul Police Chief Khalid Zadran.

As one Taliban intelligence official, as many as 35 people may have been killed, and the toll could rise further, reported news agency Reuters reported. Kabul’s Emergency Hospital said on Twitter they had received 27 patients wounded in the blast, including a seven-year-old child.

Witnesses told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot. “A blast happened inside a mosque…. the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters.

The Taliban intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion occurred in a mosque among worshippers in the Khair Khana area of Kabul. Intelligence teams were at the blast site and investigations were ongoing.

