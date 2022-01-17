Drone attack near Abu Dhabi International Airport, Yemen's Houthi movement claims responsibility

Follow us on Image Source : AP Abu Dhabi attacked using drones as major fires break out; Yemen's Houthi claims responsibility (Photo only for representation)

United Arab Emirates experienced an attack on Monday as two fires were reported in the capital Abu Dhabi that were possibly caused by drones. According to Abu Dhabi Police, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Abu Dhabi police, in a statement on state news agency WAM, said three fuel tankers had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and that a fire had broken out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport, reported news agency Reuters.

Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarei said the group launched an attack deep in the UAE. He did not provide further details, saying a statement would be released soon, reported news agency AP.

The police have confirmed that the use of drones was made in case of an explosion on three oil tankers and a minor fire at the airport extension. Abu Dhabi police said preliminary investigations indicated the detection of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas and may have caused the explosion and fire.

Abu Dhabi is the UAE's seat of government and steers the country's foreign policy.

The UAE has been at war in Yemen since early 2015, and was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that launched attacks against the Iranian-backed Houthis after the group overran the capital of Yemen and ousted the internationally-backed government there.

(Inputs from Reuters, AP)

