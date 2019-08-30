Image Source : TWITTER "Speaking Truth in Pakistan is becoming an issue", Najam Sethi slams Imran Khan for shutting down TV show

Prominent Pakistani Journalist, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and former Chief Minister of the Pakistani province of Punjab has slammed Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan for shutting down his talk show on Pakistani news channel '24 news'.

In his YouTube channel, Sethi said, "There is a conservative effort on the part of the government to censor media. My show was banned from television because I was speaking the truth and they don't like hearing the truth."

This comes at a time when Imran Khan has been crying about the so-called 'information blockade' in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir while prominent media personalities in his own country are accusing him of pressurising the media.

Najam Sethi has been critical on the Imran Khan government and its policies.

Sethi went on to say that the opposition uses the term 'Selected Prime Minister' and then finds themselves in jail. He is referring to a number of political arrests that have taken place in Pakistan since Imran Khan became Prime Minister. These arrests include former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking of the authenticity of the government Sethi added, "the government is a puppet and strings are being pulled from behind (referring to the Pak Army), if the establishment and the government are working hand in hand, then their combined motives have banned my show from airing"

Najam Sethi was the Chairman PCB when Imran Khan became Prime Minister. Sethi resigned from his post the same day that Imran was elected.