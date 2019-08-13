Pakistan man accuses ambassador at UN Maleeha Lodhi of corruption, calls her a thief

Image Source : TWITTER The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said she would not respond to his questions.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, had to make an exit from an event after a man heckled and accused her of corruption.

The man hurled abuses at her, saying she was a thief and did not deserve to represent Pakistan at the convention.

In a viral video, Lodhi is seeing evading questions raised by the Pakistani national during a UN event.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi countered with: "What are you doing for us...in the last 20 years what have you done?" pic.twitter.com/kq1PhkfZgX — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 12, 2019

While the diplomat was apparently addressing mediapersons, the visibly enraged man asked if she had a minute to answer his questions and then without waiting for a reply asked: "What have you been doing for the last 15 to 20 years? You are not representing us."

Lodhi asked him to stop, to which the man replied he would not.

The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said she would not respond to his questions.

As Lodhi began to leave, the questioner heckled her by saying: "You guys are stealing our money; you guys are thieves and you don't deserve to represent Pakistan."

When Lodhi was about to leave the venue, the man yelled: "Shame on you. You have been eating money all these years."

The entire matter made its presence felt on Twitter too. While the users derided Lodhi, they heaped praises on the questionable questioner.

(with inputs from ANI)