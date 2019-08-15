Image Source : AP Political, diplomatic means only way to resolve Indo-Pak differences: Russia

Russia on Wednesday said the only way to resolve the differences between Pakistan and India was through political and diplomatic means as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation.

Qureshi called Lavrov to discuss the tension between India and Pakistan after New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution ending the special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with plans to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

During the conversation, the situation in South Asia was discussed amid the worsening relations between Pakistan and India after the decision made by New Delhi to change the legal status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side emphasised the need for de-escalation of tensions, and that there is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means, it said. Representatives of Russia to the UN adhere to this consistent position, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement that Qureshi briefed Lavrov about the current situation in Kashmir.

Qureshi briefed his Russian counterpart "on the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian Government to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

"These steps by India were against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and International Law," Qureshi told Lavrov.

The Foreign Minister underlined that Indian actions entailed grave risks for peace and security, the statement said. The Foreign Minister apprised his Russian counterpart on the deteriorating situation of safety and security in Kashmir, it said.

He told his Russian counterpart that Pakistan had already requested the President of UNSC to convene a meeting to discuss the "illegal actions" of India in the Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Russia was closely observing the situation. He underlined the importance of resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, it said.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region, the statement said. After India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, Pakistan announced that it will approach the UN Security Council against New Delhi's decision.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".

