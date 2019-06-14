Former Pakistan PM wants to set up commission to check Imran Khan's 'mental health'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan opposition leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his late night address to the nation, saying a commission should be set up to check his "mental health".

Khan in his address to the nation on Tuesday midnight announced to form a high-powered panel to probe the massive debt piled up in the last 10 years during the regimes of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"A high-powered commission should be formed to assess the mental health of the prime minister… it has never happened in the country's history that any head of the state addressed the nation in the odd hours," the PML-N leader told a news conference here.

Abbasi, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from August 2017 to May 2018, said it was prerogative of the government to set up a commission to probe any issue and he is ready to face any investigation.

Khan claimed that a massive Rs 24,000 billion debt has piled up in the last 10 years.

