Seats apart from Imran Khan, PM Modi avoids handshake, pleasantries with Pakistan PM at SCO Summit dinner

PM Modi avoids handshake, pleasantries with Pakistan PM at SCO Summit dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came face to face with Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on Thursday, but avoided any handshake or exchange of pleasantries.

Both the leaders present at the dinner in the Kyrgyz capital, were sitting a few seats apart. According to sources, there was no exchange of pleasantries between the two of them even as they greeted other world leaders at the multilateral engagement.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and raised the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. He underlined the need for Pakistan to take concrete action in order to create an atmosphere free of terror for the resumption of dialogue.

Imran Khan, in an interview to a Russian news agency today, said Pakistan's relationship with India was probably at its "lowest point." Khan said he hoped Modi will use his "big mandate" to resolve all differences, including the Kashmir issue. Before heading to Bishkek, Khan had also said that the SCO summit provided Pakistan a "fresh outlet" to develop its relationship with other countries, including India.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said that no bilateral meetings had been planned between Modi and Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

