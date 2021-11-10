With 3 more fresh cases, active Zika virus cases in Kanpur stand at 91

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Zika virus integrated command centre, in Kanpur

Amid perpetually increasing Zika virus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, 3 more cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, taking the active case tally to 91. Apart from this, 17 people have recovered and have tested negative for the infection.

Earlier today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the Zika virus situation in Kanpur. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Nepal Singh said that the 16 new patients are residents of Harjinder Nagar, Pokharpur, Tiwaripur Bagiya and Qazi Khera localities in the Chakeri area.

The pregnant women who contracted the virus underwent an ultrasound test and doctors confirmed their foetuses were healthy.

"In the report received from KGMU Lucknow on Tuesday, seven women of whom two are pregnant, and nine men have been confirmed to be infected with Zika virus. The infected persons have no severe symptoms. All have been kept in home isolation. About 100 teams have been deployed in the city for source reduction and 15 teams for home sampling and sampling. Also, an additional 15 rapid response teams (RRT) have been engaged to check the spread of Zika virus," the CMO stated.

A massive sampling campaign is underway in the affected areas, said a senior health official.

Latest India News