Yogi Adityanath reaches Ayodhya to take stock of preparations ahead of groundbreaking ceremony

Yogi Adityanath reaches Ayodhya to take stock of preperations for groundbreaking ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Ayodhya to take stock of preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony is slated to take place at August 5 with several high profile guests including PM Narendra Modi and founding members of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement like Lal Krishna Advani.

The UP Chief Minister has reportedly arrived in Ayodhya with a 'Chandi ka asan'.

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Over 200 people will attend the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony with complete social distancing guidelines in place.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to PTI, Trust member Anil Mishra said, "An invitation has been sent to PM Modi. However, we still have not received the exact date of PM's arrival."

