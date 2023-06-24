Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers protest: 'We did not ask for exemption from trials...,' says Bajrang Punia

The protesting wrestlers on Saturday denied requesting such a favor from the IOA ad-hoc panel and stated that they would quit wrestling if it was proven, despite opposition from fellow grapplers for receiving an exemption from trials at the Asian Games.

Yogeshwar Dutt, a bronze medalist at the London Olympics, questioned the ad-hoc panel's decision on Friday and inquired as to whether these wrestlers were agitating against the WFI chief to obtain such favors.

Additionally, he urged the junior wrestlers, their parents, and coaches to speak out against this injustice.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat addressed their followers on social media in response to the remarks made by the former wrestler and current BJP leader. Dutt had also made a few additional allegations.

"We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare," said Sakshi Malik.

"We didn't take away anybody's rights. We had just asked for time as we have been away from wrestling for six months, but you are spreading wrong information," Malik, the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist, said.

Bajrang, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, has stated that they will stop wrestling if it is demonstrated that they requested only one bout trial for the Asian Games and World Championships.

"If you had problems about one-trial bout, you should have approached the sports minister and asked on what basis they are taking the trials. But you chose to spread poison through social media," he said.

"We are ready to quit wrestling if it is proved that we asked for exemption. We never wrote any letter for exemption. If our elders feel that we have done anything wrong. We will quit."

However, none of the three wrestlers indicated whether they would accept direct entry into the final or compete in full draw.



It has been learned that the two coaches who were added to the ad hoc panel—Gian Singh and Ashoak Garg—had requested an exemption from trials for six wrestlers.



During the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, Gian Singh and Ashoak Garg were present.



Sakshi pleaded with Dutt not to convey the false impression that the six wrestlers "just wanted to win and participate in one trial."

She stated, "In our lives, we have never gone without trials and never ever deprived any junior."



Sangeeta Phogat, the wife of Bajrang, Sakshi's husband Satywart Kadian, and Jitender Kinha were exempt from this rule.

On Friday, Dutt questioned the decision's logic and criteria in a video posted to Twitter.

In response to Dutt's tweet, Vinesh slammed Dutt, claiming that the wrestling community will remember him as a sluggish servant of Brij Bhushan.

One of the six people appointed by the government to look into the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh was Dutt.



Additionally, Bajrang alleged that Dutt had betrayed himself by participating in the 2015 World Championships despite being unfit.



"In 2015, you (Dutt) betrayed the nation. I have proof of that. You had gone for an ACL surgery just one month before the World Championships. The second person was Amit Dhankar. He could have qualified but due to your injury you neither played the tournament nor did you provide your weight (category)."

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was left red-faced when Dutt was forced to withdraw from the 2015 Wrestling World Championships in the United States after being found unfit at the last minute.

