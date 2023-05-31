Wrestlers protest: United World Wrestling 'strongly' condemns treatment against them

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestler Protest

The United World Wrestling has issued a strong statement condemning the treatment that is being meted out to India's top wrestlers during their protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The UWW has also threatened to suspend the national federation if the elections are not held within the stipulated time.

The world body of wrestling, in its statement, said that it has been keeping an eye on the developments over the protest by the wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, he is not at the said position ever since the wrestlers have accused him of sexually harrassing several women including a minor. The wrestlers were also detained on Sunday from the site of protest during their march towards new parliament building.

"The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities.

"UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations," the United World Wrestling said in its statement.

"UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag," the statement further read.

India's top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for well over a month now. They were detained and arrested by the police for breaching the security amidst the inauguration of new Parliament building. After being released, they also reached Haridwar to immerse their medals but didn't and have now giving a five-day ultimatum.

