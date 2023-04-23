Wrestlers' protest LIVE: No justice, been 3 months, it's about respect for women athletes, says Vinesh Phogat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Wrestlers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

WFI ex-chief sexual harassment case: Several wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on Sunday addressed a presser from Delhi's Jantar Mantar and said that it has been three months but they haven't got justice therefore that's why they are protesting again. "We demand justice, FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) is supporting us," said Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Earlier during the day, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register FIR in sexual harassment cases of women wrestlers.

