Sunday, April 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Wrestlers' protest LIVE: No justice, been 3 months, it's about respect for women athletes, says Vinesh Phogat
Live now

Wrestlers' protest LIVE: No justice, been 3 months, it's about respect for women athletes, says Vinesh Phogat

We demand justice, FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) is supporting us, said Wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2023 16:46 IST
Wrestlers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Image Source : ANI Wrestlers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

WFI ex-chief sexual harassment case: Several wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on Sunday addressed a presser from Delhi's Jantar Mantar and said that it has been three months but they haven't got justice therefore that's why they are protesting again. "We demand justice, FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) is supporting us," said Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Earlier during the day, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register FIR in sexual harassment cases of women wrestlers.

Latest India News

Live updates :Wrestlers Protest

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 23, 2023 4:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    There must be a POCSO case, say wrestlers

    "Seven girls including a minor gave a complaint against Brijbhushan Singh regarding sexual harassment but yet to be filed. There must be a POCSO case. We've been waiting for 2.5 months...," said wrestlers.

  • Apr 23, 2023 4:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    It's been 3 months, we haven't got justice, says Vinesh Phogat

    Protesting at Jantar Mantar, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday said that it's been 3 months, and we haven't got justice, that's why we are protesting again. We demand justice, FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that DCW is supporting us.

     

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News