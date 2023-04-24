Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: 'From podium to footpath'- Vinesh Phogat tweets; agitation enters day 2

Top protesting wrestlers, who resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent night on footpath at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tweeted a picture showing players sleeping on the footpath with caption "Podium se footpath tak। Aadhi raat khuli asman ke niche nyay ke aas me" (From podium to footpath. In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight).