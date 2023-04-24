Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: 'From podium to footpath'- Vinesh Phogat tweets; agitation enters day 2

Top protesting wrestlers, who resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent the night on the footpath at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the Delhi Commission For Women for failing to register an FIR in the matter. Today (Monday) is the second day of the second round protest against WFI chief. All eyes are on Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who last time played a key role to end the protest-led by the same group of wrestlers, whether he comes out to resolve the issue.