Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: 'From podium to footpath'- Vinesh Phogat tweets; agitation enters day 2

Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Several top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia addressed a presser from Delhi's Jantar Mantar as they returned to the protest site and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023 8:59 IST
Wrestlers against open front against WFI chief
Top protesting wrestlers, who resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent the night on the footpath at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the Delhi Commission For Women for failing to register an FIR in the matter. Today (Monday) is the second day of the second round protest against WFI chief. All eyes are on Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who last time played a key role to end the protest-led by the same group of wrestlers, whether he comes out to resolve the issue.

Live updates :Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

  • Apr 24, 2023 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    All parties are welcome: Punia

    "This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party.....we're not affiliated with any party...," said Bajrang Punia on Monday.

  • Apr 24, 2023 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Podium se footpath tak: Phogat

    Top protesting wrestlers, who resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent night on footpath at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

    Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tweeted a picture showing players sleeping on the footpath with caption "Podium se footpath tak। Aadhi raat khuli asman ke niche nyay ke aas me" (From podium to footpath. In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight).

  • Apr 24, 2023 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Police aren't allowing water and food : Wrestler Phogat

    "I went to take my medicine and wasn't allowed to enter the site. They (police) aren't allowing water and food to be taken to the site," alleged wrestler Phogat.

