Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Woman molested, husband hit with liquor bottle on head in Gurugram restaurant

A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was hit with a liquor bottle on the head at a restaurant in Gurugram. The incident took place on November 10 and was caught on CCTV camera installed in the restaurant. The video shows the men passing comments and threatening to shoot the complainant.

The footage also shows six men indulging in an argument with the couple and gathering the couple’s table after which the altercation followed.

The accused, who were drinking next to their table in the pub, allegedly passed a lewd comment on his wife.

Police have registered a case against the six accused, however the accused are absconding in the case.