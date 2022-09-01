Man assaults, hurls abuses at woman in Mumbai; case lodged | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The woman was repeatedly slapped and pushed by the man.

Woman assaulted in Mumbai: A man was seen hitting and pushing a woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura over installing a bamboo stick for an advertisement. The woman, who was being hit is the owner of a medicine shop and the stick was being put in front of her shop without consent. The video, which had gone viral, showed bystanders did not even come forward when she, at one point, fell down on the street after being pushed by the accused.

According to sources, the person seen shoving and assaulting the woman was a part of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The workers were installing the poles in the Mumba Devi area, which is known for its famous temple. The entire ordeal began when the woman, Prakash Devi, asked the party workers not to install the poles in front of her shop.

The workers not only assaulted but also hurled abuses at her. A case has been registered after the woman complained on August 31, three days after the assault. According to cops, the woman's medical examinations have been done and more action is expected against the accused soon.

An FIR was registered under Section 323, 337, 506, 504, 509 of IPC criminal Section 7. Three people, Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle, Satish Lad, were taken into custody. A non-cognizable offence has been lodged in connection with the case at Nagpada Police station.

