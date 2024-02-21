Who was Fali S Nariman? 10 facts about eminent jurist

Eminent jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman died in New Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 95. With his demise, en era of illustrious Indian judiciary ended today. Nariman, a towering figure in India's legal landscape, earned fame not only in the country but also on the global stage.
Here are ten facts about the legal veteran
- Fali Sam Nariman, born January 10, 1929, was a senior advocate to the Supreme Court since 1971.
- He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972.
- Nariman was known for taking a stand on issues that matter. He resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India to protest against the Emergency declared by then PM Indira Gandhi.
- Nariman's legal journey began when he was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950.
- He carved a formidable reputation during his 7-decade service. He initially practiced law in the High Court of Bombay before moving to New Delhi in 1972 to practice in the Supreme Court of India.
- His was conferred with several awards, including the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.
- Nariman took up several landmark cases that helped shape up Indian judiciary.
- He argued many important cases, including the famous National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system), TMA Pai case etc.
- His fame extended beyond India's borders, as he held esteemed positions such as president of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010 and vice-chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris from 1989 to 2005.
- He also served as the president of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration and chaired the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists, Geneva, from 1995 to 1997.
