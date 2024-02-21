Who was Fali S Nariman? 10 facts about eminent jurist In his over 70-year journey as a legal luminary, Fali S Nariman's works help the Indian judiciary shape up and embrace reforms in the judiciary. He never shied away from expressing his views on critical issues.

Eminent jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman died in New Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 95. With his demise, en era of illustrious Indian judiciary ended today. Nariman, a towering figure in India's legal landscape, earned fame not only in the country but also on the global stage. Here are ten facts about the legal veteran Fali Sam Nariman, born January 10, 1929, was a senior advocate to the Supreme Court since 1971. He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972. Nariman was known for taking a stand on issues that matter. He resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India to protest against the Emergency declared by then PM Indira Gandhi. Nariman's legal journey began when he was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950. He carved a formidable reputation during his 7-decade service. He initially practiced law in the High Court of Bombay before moving to New Delhi in 1972 to practice in the Supreme Court of India. His was conferred with several awards, including the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007. Nariman took up several landmark cases that helped shape up Indian judiciary. He argued many important cases, including the famous National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system), TMA Pai case etc. His fame extended beyond India's borders, as he held esteemed positions such as president of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010 and vice-chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris from 1989 to 2005. He also served as the president of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration and chaired the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists, Geneva, from 1995 to 1997.

