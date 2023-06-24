Saturday, June 24, 2023
     
What White House said on India purchasing Russian oil

Speaking to reporters, John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications said, "India has to make its own choices about (Russian) oil purchases and we hope that we can continue to see that they purchase Russian oil at or below the price cap, as they have been."

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2023 1:33 IST
John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications,
Image Source : @ANI John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, White House

PM Modi US visit: The White House on Friday said that they hope to continue to see that India purchase Russian oil at or below the price cap, as it has been. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

