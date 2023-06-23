WATCH | PM Modi raises a toast to India-US friendship at Luncheon hosted at White House

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI PM Modi raises a toast to India-US friendship at the White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised a toast to India-US friendship and to peace and prosperity of the citizens of India and the US in the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Addressing a gathering of CEOs at the Luncheon hosted by the US State Department, PM Modi said, "Bharat aur America ke sambandhon ki madhur geetmala, people to people ties ke suron se piroyi gayi hai."

"Thank you so much for this grand welcome. The sweet melody of India-US relationship is composed by our people-to-people relations," the Prime Minister said.

"Prime Minister Modi we are honoured to welcome you", said US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a State Luncheon organised in the honour of PM Modi at the White House.

"Whether we call it American dream or Indian dream...our people believe profoundly in opportunity... US and India have become indispensable partners," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This morning is only among a few friends, but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," said PM Modi at India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House.

PM Modi referred to the developments as 'honhaar, shandaar, dhardaar' in Hindi and thanked the US President Joe Biden for his presence.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris thanked PM Modi as India decided to join the Artemis Accords.

“As I look around this room, I am struck by the extraordinary impact that the Indian Americans have had on our country in every facet of life,” said US Vice President Kamala Harris in her address.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and several others were present at the CEO meeting.

