'Close the camera and leave...': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh evades India TV's questions | WATCH

Wrestlers' protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers' in the country, evaded tough questions posed by India TV during an interview.

Responding to India TV's questions, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "You're not the Supreme Court... neither the court... why didn't you wait for the committee's report... I am ready to face the action on the basis of the report of the Delhi Police... I urge you not to be the judge... they (wrestlers) are acting like judges... one olympian is also in a jail... the medal is not a certificate that one will not lie..."

"...stop your work... close the camera... stop... please leave... note it and don't allow them in future... trying to pass judgement... (hataye apna dukaan... camera band kariye... ruk jao... inka note karo... inko dubara mat aane dijiyega... judgement karne lagte hai)," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said while evading India TV's question.

The WFI chief lost his cool when asked to respond to the allegation levelled by an Olympian woman wrestler who in an affidavit alleged that WFI Chief misbehaved with her during the Olympics qualification process in Turkey. The complaint is mentioned on Page No 3, Point 4 in the affidavit submitted to the Indian Olympian Association Special Investigation Committee.

Later, addressing a press conference at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Olympian Vinesh Phogat while seeking answers from WFI chief also mentioned about him evading India TV's questions.

Vinesh Phogat lashed out at Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh saying, "...a person who can say such things on national television... then imagine what can he do behind closed doors."

Vinesh Phogat also said that the Delhi Police is trying to delay the matter as much as it can.

Speaking to India TV, Vinesh Phogat said, "...we know that we are speaking the truth... WFI Chief is trying to divert the attention... we are fighting for justice..."

