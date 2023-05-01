Forces involved in 'tukde tukde' gang, Shaheen Bagh seem to be involved in Wrestlers' protest: WFI Chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers' Protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said that forces involved in 'Tukde Tukde' gang, Shaheen Bagh are seemed to be involved in wrestlers' protest. Several women wrestlers, who are camping at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief and demanded actions against him.

Speaking on the matter, Brij Bhushan Singh said, "If my party asks me to resign, I will resign... Forces involved in 'Tukde Tukde gang', Shaheen Bagh seem to be involved in it (Wrestlers' protest), I am not their target, party (BJP) is their target, and these athletes are paid. Protest is expanding like Shaheen Bagh, they want to divide UP and Haryana."

On Sunday, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that the protest is politically motivated and alleged a conspiracy by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and Olympian Bajrang Punia.

The WFI chief also thanked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for not subsiding with the protesting wrestlers.

Meanwhile, J&K National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday lauded the wrestlers protesting against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh in Delhi.

Security provided to 7 women wrestlers

The Delhi Police has provided security to all seven women wrestlers who have lodged complaints against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

The Supreme Court had asked the Delhi Police to provide appropriate security to the victims who have levelled allegations against Singh.

The Delhi Police have also called all the women wrestlers to join the probe and get their 161 CrPC statement recorded so that they could decide the future course of action.

Sources said that in a day or two the women wrestlers can come to Delhi Police's Connaught Place Police Station to get their statements recorded.

On Saturday, a copy of one of the two FIRs lodged against Singh was handed over to the top grapplers who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar here.

ALSO READ | Conspiracy by Cong leader Deepender Hooda, Bajrang Punia, have audio clip to prove this: WFI chief's big claim

ALSO READ | Wrestlers' protest politically motivated, says WFI chief, thanks Akhilesh Yadav for not siding with protesters

Latest India News