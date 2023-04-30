Conspiracy by Cong leader Deepender Hooda, Bajrang Punia, have audio clip to prove this: WFI chief's big claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers' Protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been alleged by several women wrestlers' of sexual harassment, on Sunday said that it's a conspiracy hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda, and Olympian Bajrang Punia. The WFI said they have an audio clip to prove this.

"Whole conspiracy hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda, wrestler Bajrang Punia... we have an audio clip to prove this, will give it to Delhi Police when the time comes," said WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier during the day, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh termed the protest by wrestlers politically motivated.

WFI chief also said that he would resign if wrestlers wanted him to but will then they go back home and sleep peacefully.

The embattled WFI chief even praised Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associating himself with the ongoing protest by top wrestlers of the country, saying Yadav was "standing with the truth".

Singh is in the eye of a storm after the grapplers levelled sexual harassment charges against him and demanded registration of an FIR against him as well as his ouster from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Various political parties, including the Congress, AAP and others, have lend their support to the protesting wrestlers.

The Delhi Police had on Friday registered two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

