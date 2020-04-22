Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 31 fresh cases, state's tally mounts to 423; death toll at 15

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 31 fresh cases, total number of cases mounts to 423; death toll at 15

After 31 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in West Bengal, the total tally of cases rose to 423 on Monday. Among the total people infected as on date, 73 have recovered and 15 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 105 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 423 cases put it at number 15 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 5218, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the total number of cases in the state so far:

(The district-wise tally in the chart shows the figures as on April 21, 2020)

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Kolkata 105 Howrah 46 North 24 Paraganas 37 Pashchim Medinipur 21 Hooghly 8 Kamlimpong 7 Nadia 6 South 24 Paraganas 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Purba Medinipur 5 Darjeeling 3 Pashchim Burdwan 3 Murshidabad 1 Diamond Harbour 1 Basirhat 1

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is nearing 20,000-mark (19,984) including 640 deaths after 50 deaths and 1383 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's figures on Wednesday.

