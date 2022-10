Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). No fine for not wearing mask in public places: Delhi govt

The provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places, stands withdrawn, the Delhi government has announced. However, in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear masks, the government stressed.

The DDMA had decided that compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30 and a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after September 30.

