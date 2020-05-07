Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Helpline numbers released as death toll rises to 10

Image Source : AP A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldier is fitted with gear before he proceeds to the area from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam, India

Authorities in Visakhapatnam have released helpline numbers after gas leak from a chemical factory claimed several lives in the city. A helpdesk is being set up for response to the Vizag gas leak, Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said. Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "In an ongoing effort to assist the rescue operations in #Gasleak incident in Vizag, a #helpdesk is being set up at Dept of Industries GM office in Vizag."

"A dedicated team will provide all the required assistance and also our Department team is on-site, manning rescue operations. Request all, not to panic, and help us tide over this," Reddy said in another tweet.

Those in distress due to the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy can dial the following helpline numbers:

S.Prasada Rao, DD - 7997952301

8919239341

R. Brahma, IPO - 9701197069

Families separated from each other in the utter confusion that prevailed after the gas leakage.

People ran helter-skelter after the leakage of Styrene from LG Polymers India plant in RR Venkatapuram near Gopalpatnam.

Municipal Commissioner Srijana Gummalla said the gas leaked from the plant around 2.30 a.m. Hundreds of people who inhaled the gas either fell unconscious or felt breathing problems, she said.

Shocking scenes were witnessed with people including women and children lying unconscious on the roads. People were seen rushing the victims to ambulances and private vehicles.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials threw water through mist blowers to subside the effect of the gas leak at the Gopalapatnam area.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: LG chemical factory was preparing to reopen post lockdown, says NDRF

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 8 dead, over 1,000 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical plant in Visakhapatnam

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage