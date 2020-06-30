Gas leak at pharma company in Visakhapatnam, 2 dead, four hospitalised | LIVE

Image Source : ANI Visakhapatnam: 2 dead, four hospitalised after gas leakage in a pharmaceutical factory

At least two people were killed and four were hospitalised after a gas at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, news agency ANI reported. The situation is reportedly under control now. The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, according to the news agency.

Those who died were present at the leakage site; the situation is "under control," said police. "The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else," senior police officer Uday Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#UPDATE - 2 people dead & 4 admitted at hospitals. Situation under control now. The 2 persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else: Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parwada Police Station https://t.co/ogbuc3QfoY pic.twitter.com/TuPCeWK8ZF — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the accident at the Sainor Life Sciences. The accident occurred due to leakage at 11.30 pm on Monday. "The factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure," Andhra Pradesh CM's Office said in a statement.

This comes nearly two months after 12 people, including two children, were killed and over 1,000 were left sick in a gas leak at LG Polymers India Ltd, a South Korean-owned factory making polystyrene products on May 7 in Visakhapatnam.

