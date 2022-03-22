'No chance of Congress' revival': Vikramaditya Singh, son of Senior Cong leader Dr Karan Singh, quits party

Follow us on Image Source : @VIKRAMADITYA_JK Vikramaditya Singh, son of senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, resigns from Congress.

The grandson of the last princely ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, son of Senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh, Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party saying there is no chance of party's revival.

Leaving the grand old party, Vikramaditya Singh said that his position on Jammu and Kashmir does not align with that of the Congress. Vikramaditya has been a former member of the Legislative Council.

Vikramaditya said he met party chief Sonia Gandhi but no progress was made.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," he said in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"It is my belief that INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Taking to Twitter, Vikramaditya Singh, wrote, "My position on critical issues vis-a-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities."

Speaking on recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, he said that injustice was done with them adding he was there in Kashmir in 1989 when exodus happened.

Whether some say that its a propaganda or something else, but yes injustice was done to Kashmiri pandits and Congress is also responsible for it, Vikramaditya added.

