Video shows how Vashisht Babu's body kept lying on a stretcher at PMCH for want of ambulance

Renowned Mathematician Vashisht Narayan Singh (also known as Vashisht Babu) is no more. His life was a story of fame and ignominy both. But the way his body was left unattended by the officials in PMCH hours into his death has sent shockwaves across the country. A video has emerged that shows the body of Vashishth Narayan Singh, the mathematician who shocked NASA with his extraordinary calculation skills and challenged Einstein's theory of relativity, lying on a stretcher outside Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) with no one to attend apart from a few helpless family members.

77-year old Vashishth Narayan died Thursday morning in the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH). He was suffering from Schizophrenia for 40 years. His body was lying on a stretcher outside the hospital with a few relatives who were filled with the feeling of remorse and sorrow to a point where they were lost for words.

One of the relatives is heard saying that there was no one from the authorities or the hospital officials who were helping him with the dead body. While all the discussion was on, a few more locals gathered around the stretcher, as one of the world's finest talent's body lied unattended.

"No ambulance has been given to us, we will have to take him on a rented vehicle. What to do? Who to complain to? There is no one here who will listen to us," said a grief-stricken family member.

"This is the sorry state of Bihar," the relative reiterated.

Appalling. Vashisht Narayan Singh , one of world's best brains has died but what followed next was more than unfortunate. #Bihar



It makes me hang my head in shame. What about common man? pic.twitter.com/ncIT1iKw4Q — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) November 14, 2019

In a separate video, a JDU leader is seen pleading for an ambulance on the site. The leader goes to an extent to say that he would pay for a private ambulance if that is possible.

No ambulance to carry #VashishtNarayanSingh body after his death. You can hear a local leader pleading for an ambulance. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/5BsoOiQcaV — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) November 14, 2019

Vashishth Narayan Singh was a well-known mathematician who was a member of NASA at the time of the Apollo missions. In a famous incident when NASA computers got turned off before the launch of one of the Apollo launches, Singh's mental calculations were found to be exact to the computer's readings when the system came back on.

He was also known for challenging Einstein's theory of relativity. Singh got his PhD in cycle vector space theory from the University of California in 1969.

Photo of the death certificate

Death Certificate

Also Read | Mathematician Vashisht Narayan Singh, who challenged Einstein theory, dies in Patna