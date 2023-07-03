Uttarakhand: Woman mauled to death by leopard in Champawat; CM assures help to family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE The leopard attacked some women who were going to a forest to collect fodder for their livestock.

A leopard mauled a woman to death in Uttarakhand's Sukhidhang area on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Chandravati while the incident took place in Dhura village.

The leopard attacked some women who were going to a forest to collect fodder for their livestock, he said.

The leopard dragged Chandravati away, the official said, adding that the other women escaped and informed villagers.

He said after a search, her body was found near the forest. On receiving information, a forest department team reached the spot, he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the victim's family.

Chandravati is survived by two sons and as many daughters, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Man keeps dead wife's body in freezer; woman's brother alleges murder

ALSO READ | Man found hanging in Goa, wife, son dead in Karnataka; police suspect mass suicide case

Latest India News