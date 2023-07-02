Madhya Pradesh: Man keeps dead wife's body in freezer; woman's brother alleges murder

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE) Madhya Pradesh: Man keeps dead wife's body in freezer

Crime: Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday (July 2) recovered a body of a woman stored in a mortuary freezer at her residence in the Rewa district after her brother alleged that she was killed by her husband, an official said.

The deceased woman was identified as Sumitri, 40.

The husband dismissed the allegation and said that she had died of jaundice on Friday (June 30) following which he stored the body in the freezer at home because he was waiting for their son’s return from Mumbai for the funeral, he said.

After the claims and counter-claims, the body was sent for post-mortem to know the cause of death of the woman.

What did the police say?

"We recovered the body of a 40-year-old woman, identified as Sumitri, after her brother Abhay Tiwari complained to us that his brother-in-law killed her in a hush-hush manner," police inspector of the City Kotwali police station Vijay Singh said.

"However, the deceased woman's husband Bharat Mishra said he kept her body in a freezer at his house for their son's return home from Mumbai for the funeral. Her husband told us that she was suffering from jaundice and died due to it on June 30," he said.

Tiwari, in his complaint, has alleged that he was neither informed about his sister’s death by his brother-in-law nor his family, and he came to know about the incident in the morning, the police said.

The complainant alleged that Mishra used to beat his sister and that she might have died due to it.

"We have admitted the complaint and are waiting for the autopsy report to act accordingly," Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.



