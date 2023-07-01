Days after incident, Police arrest 4 from Ambala for firing on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief attacked: The Saharanpur Police have arrested at least four attackers of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad who was shot at by unidentified assailants on June 28, sources said. They further said the four were nabbed while they were on their way to surrender in Ambala court on Saturday. According to sources, the police are now questioning all four accused.

The arrested people have been identified as Lavish, Vikas and Prashant -- all residents of Rankhandi village in Saharanpur district. While the fourth accused, identified as Vikas, is a resident of Haryana. Lavish was released from jail around 15 days ago in connection with a case.

Earlier on June 30, a man was arrested in connection with a threatening post on social media against the Bhim Army chief. Notably, a bullet grazed Aazad's abdomen when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Saharanpur district's Deoband on Wednesday (June 28). The car used in the attack has been recovered while the Bhim Army chief was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Police register case

In a statement on Friday, Amethi's Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said that taking cognisance of the death threats to Aazad on the Facebook page 'Kshatriya of Amethi', the police on Thursday registered a case under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Vimlesh Singh (30) was arrested on Thursday in connection with the post. Prima facie, Singh was not found to be involved in the attack on Aazad, but preventive action was taken to maintain peace and order, the police statement said.

Facebook page claimed Azad would be killed

Six days ago, a post on the Facebook page claimed that Aazad would be killed by the Thakurs of Amethi in broad daylight.

On Thursday, another post on the same page said that Aazad has been shot in the waist, but "next time he will not survive". It also warned of a massive agitation if any innocent Rajput is implicated in the attack against the Bhim Army chief.

Azad is undergoing treatment

Superintendent of Police (Dehat Saharanpur) Sagar Jain said Aazad is undergoing treatment at the Saharanpur district hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. Heavy police deployment was seen on the hospital premises as Aazad's supporters started gathering there in large numbers, raising slogans and demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

Taking note of a death threat issued by a Facebook page called 'Kshatriya of Amethi' to Aazad days before the attack, Amethi police registered a case at Gauriganj police station. The police have taken cognisance of the post on the Facebook page 'Kshatriya of Amethi' and registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 506 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the IT Act, said Mayank Dwivedi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gauriganj.

(With inputs from PTI)

