Sunday, August 06, 2023
     
Uttarakhand: Two dead in wall collapse following heavy rainfall in Dhanaulti

Uttarakhand wall collapse: Local Chamba police station SHO L S Butola said the incident took place around 2:00 am in Maroda village of Dhanaulti tehsil. He said the wall collapsed on Paveen Das' kids Sneha (12) and Ranveer (10).

Image Source : ANI Wall collapsed in Uttarakhand following heavy rainfall last night

Uttarakhand wall collapse: Two children died and their grandfather was injured after a wall of their house collapsed on them while they were asleep in the early hours of Sunday (August 6) following heavy rainfall in a village, police said.

Local Chamba police station SHO L S Butola said the incident took place around 2:00 am in Maroda village of Dhanaulti tehsil. He said the wall collapsed on Paveen Das' kids Sneha (12) and Ranveer (10).

The official said police and administration teams reached the spot, pulled the children out of the debris and rushed them to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead. The children's grandfather Premdas (60) suffered a minor leg injury in the incident, police added.

